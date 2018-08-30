EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The NCAA has cleared Michigan State University of any rules violations in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal, the school announced Thursday.

Athletic director Bill Beekman said the university "cooperated fully with the inquiry" and welcomes the NCAA's conclusion. The school said it got a letter this week from the NCAA's vice president for enforcement, Jonathan Duncan.

Nassar, 55, pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. Victims included U.S. Olympians who trained at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics. He has been sentenced to decades in prison in three separate cases involving assault and child pornography.

Duncan's letter said, "It does not appear there is a need for further inquiry," according to Michigan State.

"While we agree with the NCAA that we did not commit a violation, that does not diminish our commitment to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student athletes. That pledge permeates everything we do as part of a larger university commitment to making MSU a safer campus," Beekman said in a statement.

Michigan State has denied that anyone covered up Nassar's crimes. But former athletes say various campus staff downplayed or disregarded their complaints about him.

