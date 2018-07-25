Michigan Man Fined for Climbing Mount Rushmore

A 19-year-old man from Michigan is lighter in his wallet after thinking it was a good idea to climb the Shrine of Democracy.

Zachary Schossau, of South Rockwood, Mich., was arrested by National Park rangers on Sunday after he scaled the monument. He was fined $1,000 by a federal magistrate on Monday.

There are a number of things you can't do at Mount Rushmore . You can't hunt or camp within the park. You can't climb, obviously, although rock climbing is allowed in some areas of the memorial. You also can't launch a drone from inside the memorial, which would make for pretty sweet video.

Not that I think it was Mr. Schossau's finest moment, you could understand his desire to do so. I remember back in the day when MTV had a Real World/Road Rules Challenge episode that featured cast up on one of the heads. Other shows have filmed things up there before too.

I'm pretty sure the Geico gecco wasn't actually walking around inside George Washington's eye.