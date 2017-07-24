This most certainly did not live up to the hype.

Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps' highly-publicized race against a shark fell flat Sunday night on Discovery Channel after viewers saw him go toe-to-toe (or is that toe-to-fin?) against a computer generated fish.

For whatever it's worth, Phelps lost the race.

Phelps, who's won an astonishing 28 Olympic medals, is ready to try again.