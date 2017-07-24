Michael Phelps Didn’t Race a Real Shark and People Are Madder Than a Great White
This most certainly did not live up to the hype.
Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps' highly-publicized race against a shark fell flat Sunday night on Discovery Channel after viewers saw him go toe-to-toe (or is that toe-to-fin?) against a computer generated fish.
For whatever it's worth, Phelps lost the race.
Phelps, who's won an astonishing 28 Olympic medals, is ready to try again.
While Phelps is a gracious loser, viewers were left hopping mad. No, they were running mad. Like, running out of the water when someone screams "Shark!" mad. It turned out to be the biggest blockbuster to disappoint people since Suicide Squad.