Miami Heat Wants Briante Weber Back

In the prior season, Briante Weber was a man of multiple jerseys. The new season for the defensive stalwart will begin with HEAT on the uniform.

On Monday, the Sun Sentinel first reported that Miami tabbed the man who has always brought the #BRIFENSE throughout his basketball journey for an invitation to training camp for the 2018-19 season. It’s not exactly a new experience for the guard who has spent parts of three previous seasons with the Sioux Falls Skyforce .

As he rehabilitated from a knee injury that ended his collegiate career at Virginia Commonwealth, the Heat signed Weber during the latter stages of the preseason in October 2015 with the intent of using Sioux Falls as a launching pad in his professional career. Mission accomplished as Weber eventually earned a late-season call-up to the Heat and stayed on the roster until the next preseason when Weber was the final cut entering the 2016-17 campaign. Golden State and Charlotte also gave Weber a look later that season.

Then the Lakers took a look at Weber during the preseason of the 2017-18 run. Then earned a 2-way contract with Houston before returning to Sioux Falls and eventually landed in Memphis for a 10-day contract offer.

Weber is ready to launch his fourth professional season which begins with training camp in September. The Miami Heat can have up to 20 players on their roster during the preseason, but must pare down to 15 men plus a pair of 2-way fellows when the regular season begins in mid-October.

One of Weber’s backcourt mates in Sioux Falls last season has landed in a different spot. Derrick Walton, Jr. was one the 2-way players for the Heat before becoming a free agent during Summer League. The Chicago Bulls extended an invitation to training camp for the former Michigan standout.

