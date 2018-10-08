Miami Heat Sign DeAndre Liggins Release Two Others

We’ve seen this before as a veteran joins Miami during the preseason. We shall see if the result is the same as last year as former Sioux Falls Skyforce guard DeAndre Liggins used this template to get a full NBA run.

One year ago, Liggins was set adrift by the Atlanta Hawks ending a whirlwind offseason during which he was the property of four different teams before Miami brought him to South Beach on October 10, 2017. By opening day, Liggins was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks then finished the season in New Orleans.

The relationship with the Pelicans ended on September 2, opening up the opportunity to return to Miami materialized. October 7, 2018, makes the third time Liggins have joined forces with the other being a call-up to the Heat back in 2014.

Past performance doesn’t necessarily indicate future results. Liggins could certainly draw interest from another team in the Association. If not, there also be a path back to Sioux Falls. Liggins could be directed to the Skyforce as an affiliate player.

The roster moves Miami made to make room for Liggins and Charles Cooke a 6-5 guard out of Dayton who spent last year with New Orleans on a two-way contract, could also pave the way for two players to make a visit to Sioux Falls in the near future. Two rookies Malik Newman a 6-3 guard out of Kansas and Marcus Lee a 6-10 center from California were cut to keep the Miami preseason roster at 20 players. The 2018-19 NBA regular season begins on October 16.