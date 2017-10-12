As the NBA preseason closes, Miami is making moves to get to the magic number of fifteen players for opening night. Plus the potential for channeling players to Sioux Falls is a factor.

It’s been a wild six months for DeAndre Liggins as he rode a virtual basketball carousel. The current stop for the defensive-minded guard is Miami.

It began last April as Liggins was preparing to assist Cleveland in their run to the title when he was cut by the Cavaliers. Dallas quickly came calling and he came off the bench in the lottery-bound Mavericks’ final contest of the season.

Liggins then became part of one of the more audacious transactions of the off-season. He was shipped from Dallas to Houston then on to the Los Angeles Clippers which helped the numbers work (salary and players) for the Chris Paul trade.

It wasn’t long before Liggins was part of another trade when the Clippers moved him to Atlanta who promptly released him before training camp. That’s a lot of stamps on the passport even though he didn’t wear a jersey for three of those organizations.

The Larry Drew II/DeAndre Liggins reunion in Miami only lasted a couple days as the Heat cut ties with the point guard with the expectation that Drew II will be headed to Sioux Falls. Whether the Heat keep Liggins or also funnel him to the northern bureau is yet to be seen.

Drew was replaced on the Heat roster by an intriguing prospect in Tony Mitchell. The forward was last seen hitting a twisting shot to lead Fort Wayne to a win in the 2014 playoffs over Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon en route to a league championship.

The NBA regular season roster deadline is Monday October 16 with most of the transactions expected to be made by Saturday.

See Also: