Mexican Restaurant to Fill Void of Former Starz Sports Bar

Sioux Falls is adding another restaurant and this time a Mexican restaurant will replace a sports bar.

Starz closed in 2017 and has been vacant on 57th street for a few months now but a new resident is about to take its place.

The new spot, Rudy Navarrete's Tex-Mexican Food plans to open this August in the same location and already has a location in Sioux City.

According to the Argus Leader, the new restaurant will be a mix of traditional Mexican dishes and the Americanized Tex Mex version of those recipes as well.

Sioux Falls already has a lot of Mexican cuisine, but it seems to be a very popular commodity in the city as well and the hope is another addition brings new dishes that stay for a long time.

The Argus Leader also reported that the owner says he will have multiple soft openings that benefit charity before the grand opening to the public.

