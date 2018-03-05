Metro Conference 2017-2018 All-Conference Girls Basketball Team

The Metro Conference of South Dakota has released its ten selections for the 2017-2018 All-Conference Girls Basketball Team.

This year's selections features four seniors, three sophomores, and three sophomores in the first-team. Lincoln, who finished with the best regular season in the Meto Conference, led with three on the list. Washington, Brandon Valley, and O'Gorman each had two players picked, while Roosevelt added one.

Morgan Hansen, Lincoln, Sophomore

Emma Osmundson, Lincoln, Sophomore

Courtney Klatt, Lincoln, Senior

Emma Ronsick, O'Gorman, Sophomore

Awoti Akoi, O'Gorman, Junior

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley, Junior

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley, Junior

Jada Cunningham, Washington, Senior

Taylor VanderVelde, Washington, Senior

Madisyn Waltman, Roosevelt, Senior

Three players were also selected as honorable mentions for this season. One additional member from O'Gorman, Washington, and Roosevelt were given honors.

McKenzie Hermanson, O'Gorman, Senior

Tatum Kooima, Roosevelt, Sophomore

Samiya Jami, Washington, Junior

Lincoln, Brandon Valley, O'Gorman, and Washington all qualified for the state tournament this season by winning their Round of 16 playoff game. A full tournament schedule has been released.

