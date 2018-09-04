If the Madison show was any indication of the setlist, this - or something very similar - can be expected in Sioux Falls. The set list included: "Hardwired," "Atlas, Rise!," "Seek & Destroy," "Cyanide," "Fade To Black," "Now That We're Dead," "Confusion," "For Whom The Bell Tolls," "Halo On Fire," "Last Caress (MISFITS cover)," "Fuel," "Moth Into Flame," "Sad But True," "One," and "Master Of Puppets." For an encore, the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse performed: "Spit Out The Bone," "Nothing Else Matters," and "Enter Sandman." The WorldWired tour 2017 tour dates grossed $110.3 million in North America and $152.8 million worldwide. In other Metallica new, they tweeted a teaser video for what is obviously an upcoming And Justice for All box set. The band has previously released expanded editions of its first three albums, Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning and Master of Puppets, so the And Justice for All set should come as no surprise to fans.

