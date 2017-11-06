Christian Band Mercy Me to Perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
It looks like next year is going to be a big year for Mercy Me, with a tour, and a movie set for 2018.
I'm always excited about the press releases that come through my email from Rick Huffman, and the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
This is part of the press release I saw this morning:
Topping a celebrated year for multi-platinum selling MercyMe, the chart-toppers announced that they will be uniting with fellow GMA Dove Award winners Tenth Avenue North for the aptly titled “MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North Live” Tour at the start of next year.
The show will make its stop at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on April 15, 2018 at 7 p.m.
This tour will line up well with the much anticipated release of a movie being released about the band in 2018 called I Can Only Imagine.
You can start buying tickets to this show starting this Friday, November 10th at Ticketmaster.
