Topping a celebrated year for multi-platinum selling MercyMe, the chart-toppers announced that they will be uniting with fellow GMA Dove Award winners Tenth Avenue North for the aptly titled “MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North Live” Tour at the start of next year.

The show will make its stop at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on April 15, 2018 at 7 p.m.