Tuesday’s MegaMillions Drawing to be Second Largest Ever

Tuesday night's (October 16) MegaMillions drawing is expected to top $654 million, the second-largest MegaMillions ever, and the fourth largest of any drawing in history. Yes, it's a long-shot of winning, but winning these massive prizes isn't impossible.

Experts say the first thing you want to do if you win is get yourself a lawyer and financial planner immediately. That way they can help you get things set up before your fifth cousin, twice removed, comes knocking on your door looking for a hand-out.

Also, lottery experts say if you hope to remain anonymous, don't sign the back of the ticket right away, rather put it in a safe place. Once you sign the back of the lottery ticket, then that information becomes public record.

Good luck!

