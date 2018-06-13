Meeting Shelter Needs for Sioux Falls’ Older Generation

Most of what people know about Good Samaritan Society comes their skilled nursing facilities. Caring for the elderly and disabled extends also into an affordable housing initiative.

Cindy Erlandson of the Good Samaritan Society works extensively to find shelter for the elderly and disabled. Erlandson sees a great need.

“Affordable housing is in short supply throughout the country. There’s two to three year wait lists or some wait lists are closed making it very difficult for people (to find housing). What we’re trying to do is make sure that if we have an available apartment open and somebody wants to move to it, a couple hundred dollars may not stop that move.”

Finding housing for the elderly or disabled is just the start, because Erlandson says many times without further assistance the initial effort would be wasted.

“Once they do move into facilities, often times they don’t have connections to support and community services, nor do they understand their options. We also are interested in helping them with supportive services.”

Generally the funding for this initiative has been done internally among employees, but Erlandson says outside donations would further help the campaign.

Good Samaritan Society is hosting a run/walk event called Race for Home to be held June 24 in Sioux Falls to generate monetary support and awareness of housing needs for the elderly and disabled.

