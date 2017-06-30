To find a forever home is a big deal for dogs and cats and other animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society . Most adoptions go well. Then there's the case of Zelda.

KDLT's Tom Hanson shares the story of this dog who has been called a regular at humane society.

A regular? Hmmm. That got to me.

As Hanson reports serveral circumstances were involved with this particular case like Zelda having behavior issues.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society takes extra steps to make sure that those who are looking to adopt find the right animal. But that doesn’t mean they have a 100 percent success rate. Zelda hopes her third time is a charm. And another time when her new family had to move.

Ok put youself in the dogs paws.

If you are planning to adopt a pet from the Sioux Falls Humane Society look at the big picture. Plan ahead the best you can. And don't give up on them.

On a side note, one of our staff is a perfect example of how even the hardest cases can be a success. Our Digital Managing Editor ( he's the guy who runs our websites among other things ) adopted his dog, Bella, from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Like Zelda, Bella had become a bit of a regular at the humane society, having been dropped off there twice ( once by a family that had adopted her from the humane society ). Also, like Zelda, Bella had minor behavioral issues, including serious separation anxiety. Add to that she's 135 lbs and Bella was very intimidating to most people.

Fortunately, with a little patience ( OK, a LOT of patience ), Bella got over her issues and has become a beloved member of the family.

So, again, be patient and don't give up on supposed "hard cases." All they are looking for is someone to give them a chance.

See Also: