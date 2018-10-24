Meet Two Incredible Kids Helping With Jam Against Cancer

Meeting interesting people is easily my favorite part of my job.

Every day I get the opportunity to meet some interesting people up to good things.

I am always inspired by the kids that come through the radio station and are already doing good works at a young age.

Sometimes when you meet people they inspire you to adjust your life goals.

After meeting Juel this morning I decided I need his level of rat tail in my life.

When I see kids taking an interest and taking action to help their fellow humans it always makes me feel good about the future of this world.

Juel and Jocelyn are two incredible kids helping out with the Kevin Gross Memorial Jam Against Cancer this Sunday in Sioux Falls at the American Legion.

For more details on the event check out the Kevin Gross Memorial Jam Against Cancer Facebook page.