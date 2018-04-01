Meet the New South Dakota Dairy Princess
An 18 year old Waverly-South Shore High School senior is South Dakota’s 63rd Dairy Princess. Morgan Kohl was crowned at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls.
Kohl as dreamed of being the Dairy Princess since she was a child and now she’s ready to step into the role. With her background of showing and judging dairy cattle in both 4H and FFA competitions through the years, she has grown up loving the cattle, and loving the industry. She's been working at a dairy in Goodwin, South Dakota for about a year and says she absolutely loves her job.
In the next year as the South Dakota Dairy Princess, Kohl will be visiting classrooms and appearing at a variety of events promoting South Dakota Dairy products and educating consumers.
Runners up included Rebecka Hoffman, 18, of Dolton as the first-runner-up and Brianna Schock, 17, of Salem South Dakota. Kohl says every participant would have made an excellent Dairy Princess.
