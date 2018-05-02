Meet the New President of the University of South Dakota

The South Dakota Board of Regents held a special meeting Tuesay to vote on the new president for the University of South Dakota.

And the board has chosen a familiar face.

Sheila Gestring who currently is the vice president of finance and chief financial officer at the University of South Dakota will lead the institution forward as USD’s 18th president.

Gestring, a South Dakota native who holds a master of business administration degree from USD, becomes president at the Vermillion campus June 22.

Others who made the search committees final four selections were Kelli R. McCormack Brown, Milledgeville, Georgia, Christopher Callahan, Phoenix, Arizona and Philip K. Way, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

After Saturday’s commencement exercises a reception will follow in the arena for the new president.

The new executive will become the 18th president of USD replacing James W. Abbott who is retiring after 21 years at the helm of South Dakota’s flagship university.

During Abbott's ten-year scholarships and financial awards to students have nearly tripled.

