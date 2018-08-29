Meet Our Distinguished Young Woman of South Dakota Rachel Brady

South Dakota has chosen its Distinguished Young Woman for 2019 and she is Rachel Brady of Vermillion, South Dakota.

With the title, Brady is also awarded $500 in cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held at the University of Sioux Falls.

Brady was one of three high school senior girls from State who competed to represent the state as the Distinguished Young Woman of State for 2019. Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness, and self-expression.

Throughout the next year, Brady will represent South Dakota at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.”

Distinguished Young Women with permission

Brady, the daughter of James and Dena Brady, is a senior at Vermillion High School.

The 62nd National Finals will take place beginning June 27 in Mobile, Alabama.

The Distinguished Young Woman’s program has impacted the lives of more than 765,000 young women since 1958.