The 51st Annual Sportsmen's Show Lineup never disappoints. I've gone to this sportsmen's show every year since I was a kid. Going to the Sportsmen's Show has become a yearly tradition, it's on the reoccurring calendar of events we don't miss, like Christmas.

There are always the staple events like hunting, and fishing seminars, camping and cooking presentations. Every year there are rows and rows of booths, and tables lined with information and pamphlets on vacations I want to take. There are always campers to walk through, and boats to daydream about floating on the lakes in.

You can of course pick up sticks of jerky to chew on while walking around, and there are always special bonus entertainment.

When I talked to Barry from the Sportsmen's show yesterday (March 8) I had one question on my mind: "What is the live wolves I've heard about and can I go out and meet that team?"

I drove out to the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center where the Sportsmen's Show is held, and got my questions answered. I found them setting up in their rooms 13 and 14, and I got a chance to get all the answers from Terri Petter the woman who brought the wolves. Terri has been caring for, and raising wolves for over twenty years, and they are beautiful creatures.

If you make it to the Sportsmen's show this weekend, stop into rooms 13 and 14, and meet Terri and her furry friends.

Terri Petter is the owner of Fur Ever Wild in Minnesota.