Meet Deep Blue, The Largest Great White Shark Ever Filmed

Would you want to swim with sharks? What about a shark that is considered the largest great white shark ever filmed?

Well that is what some folks did for a piece they were filming for "Shark Week" on the Discovery Channel.

"Deep Blue" as they are calling it, was filmed off the Guadalupe Island and at 20 ft long is considered the largest great white shark ever filmed in the water.

After watching these videos, I find myself in amazement.

I love the ocean and I would love to one day swim with sharks including one of this size.

I'm weird when it comes to animals that many would deem to be scary. I am not a snake person, I am not a wasp person, but I think I could be a shark person.

Shark Week is on the Discovery Channel all week.

See Also: