Medical Man Cave Makes Prostate Exams Less Scary

A New York hospital is using sports to try and make prostate exams less scary for men. Mount Sinai Hospital is hoping to get more men to pay attention to their prostate health.

There are framed team jerseys on the walls, TVs programmed to Jets, Knicks, Rangers, and Yankees games - and a bar. It's a coffee bar, but it's a bar.

Urologists call it the " medical man cave ." Doctors describe it as a "male friendly environment" they hope will encourage men to get checkups more often.

According to the chair of the Urology Department, "Man Cave Health offers a new way to start a conversation about health issues that men go out of their way to avoid discussing.”

As of now, there are plans in the works to create something equivalent for women.

Source: Associated Press