Media night at Super Bowl LIII was a big success once again with all the chaos, big names and excitement you could want.

Also referred to as "Opening Night" both the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams joined media from all over the world to discuss topics from football to faith to family and so much more.

And when we say so much more, we mean so much more!

Questions ranged from "Where would you go if you were a alien?" to "Who is your favorite Friends character" to "Would you marry me?".

We got in on the action once again at ESPN 99.1 and grabbed some great audio, pictures and videos from the big night.

My favorite moments from the night included my close proximity to the GOAT Tom Brady and the candid conversations we had with all the players throughout the night.

Coverage leading up to Super Bowl LIII continues on ESPN 99.1 and Overtime every weekday from Radio Row at Noon.