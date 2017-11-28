Meat-Lovers Rejoice? Arby’s to Buy Buffalo Wild Wings!

This is definitely one of those "is this a good thing-thing" as Arby's is buying up Buffalo Wild Wings and taking the casual chicken joint private.

The deal is for about $2.4 billion - and that's a lot of chicken wings.

Analysts say this is a good deal for both companies. Bonnie Riggs, a restaurant industry expert, told Yahoo Finance that both chains appeal to men and are popular with families with kids.

Now, don't expect to buy any roast beef sandwiches at B Dubs, or snag some of those awesome wings at Arby's, or hear Ving Rhames proclaim "We have the chicken!" as the two restaurants will remain independent of each other according to Arby's.

And that may be a good thing for Buffalo Wild Wings. Despite the recent resurgence of Arby's, the reputation of the meat-loving restaurant is still open to debate.

