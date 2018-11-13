Meat Cleaver Attack in Sioux Falls Sends Man to Hospital

When a Sioux Falls police officer responded to a call near 11th and Duluth, he arrived on the scene to see one man chasing another. It turns out the victim had turned the tables on his attacker.

A man and woman were sitting in a car at around 10:00 PM Friday evening when the suspect opened the door, started punching the man inside and attacked him with a meat cleaver. Not only was the victim able to fight off off his attacker, but he also went after him, chasing him down the street.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Robert Sigurd Redbear, 57, from Sioux Falls, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. Drug sales may have been a factor.