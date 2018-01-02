Sioux Falls Woman Watches Man Leave Rude Note on Her Car

On New Year's Eve I went out for breakfast with some friends. While inside, I noticed a guy by my car. He was not wearing a coat and he put something under my windshield.

I assumed, It was probably jut a flyer of some sort.

But no, it was a mean note about how I was parked.

Rude.

In my defense, the lines were not super visible due to the snow, so when I arrived at the establishment I just pulled in a row by some other cars. I was just following suit!

Because I watched him do it, I knew who he was and I knew that he was in the same establishment I was. I was tempted to go over to him and say, "You can have this back."

But I refrained.

Seriously though, I wasn't in the wrong.

Mind your business and put on a coat for Pete's sake! It is below zero!!!

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *