I have to admit that I have suffered some attacks in my life. The kind of attacks I'm talking about are "Big Mac Attacks".

It's when you have an uncontrolled craving for a Big Mac from McDonald's. That, of course, is the companies signature product since being introduced to the world in the late 1960's.

I had my first one in about 1974 when the restaurant with the golden arches first came to Watertown, South Dakota. How long have you been eating Big Macs?

OK, better yet, let's do a pop quiz. Can you name all the ingredients of the sandwich of this conversation? Come on, remember the spirit lifting jingle of the good old days? It went like this: “Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame-seed bun.”

This line-up to me is not to be tampered with, or it's not a Big Mac! But wait, their adding bacon! And remember the question always imposed on you by the McDonald's worker taking your order, "Do you want fries with that?" Now they are offering bacon fries!

McDonald's is going crazy with bacon for a limited time starting January 30, 2019. The chain is launching Cheesy Bacon Fries along with the Big Mac Bacon burger and Quarter Pounder Bacon burger.