McDonald’s Brings Back Dollar Menu

I'll be honest, I didn't know the dollar menu was gone but McDonald's is bringing it back! Actually its called the $1-$2-$3 Menu.

According to USA Today , items include:

$1: Sausage Burrito, McChicken, Cheeseburger, any size soft drink

$2: Sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, some small McCafé beverages

Sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, some small McCafé beverages $3: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, Happy Meal. This is the first time that a Happy Meal will be included on a national discount menu.

USA Today goes on to say that McDonald's it made its move to recapture value-oriented diners. The new dollar menu goes into effect on January 4, 2018.

