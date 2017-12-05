McDonald’s Brings Back Dollar Menu
I'll be honest, I didn't know the dollar menu was gone but McDonald's is bringing it back! Actually its called the $1-$2-$3 Menu.
According to USA Today, items include:
- $1: Sausage Burrito, McChicken, Cheeseburger, any size soft drink
- $2: Sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, some small McCafé beverages
- $3: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, Happy Meal. This is the first time that a Happy Meal will be included on a national discount menu.
USA Today goes on to say that McDonald's it made its move to recapture value-oriented diners. The new dollar menu goes into effect on January 4, 2018.
