McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo Wraps Up Your Summer

Saddle up for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo Saturday, August 25.

Each year McCrossan's brings us barrel racing, mutton busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour to Sioux Falls for a great show at the ranch.

This will be the 12th Annual “Beauty & the Beast” Event Challenge to be held with all proceeds going to support the quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Everyone’s favorite rodeo clown “Toofpik” will be back by popular demand entertaining the crowds with his crazy stunts and jokes and providing fun entertainment for our crowd of all ages.

And for future cowboys and cowgirls McCrossan’s will again have Mutton Busting. The toughest sport on wool!

4:30 PM – Gates open

5:00 PM – Pre-Show Entertainment featuring the Dakota Thunder Drill Team

5:30 PM – Rodeo Show Begins

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under just $5.

