At tonight's (April 17) City Council meeting, the Sioux Falls community will join with hundreds of other cities across the country in celebration of National Volunteer Week 2018.

At the meeting, Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether will officially proclaim April 15-21 as National Volunteer Week in Sioux Falls. Volunteer coordinators from several of the area's non-profit agencies will attend to accept the proclamation.

According to the Helpline Center, National Volunteer Week presents an opportunity for individuals, families, non-profit organizations and governmental bodies alike to "celebrate the ordinary people who accomplish extraordinary things through service."

As part of the week-long celebration, many of the local non-profits will be holding special celebrations honoring those volunteers who give of their time and talent without expecting anything in return.

To learn more about volunteering in your community, call the Helpline Center at 2-1-1 or go to the Helpline Center website . The Helpline Center is part of a national network of nearly 300 volunteer centers that connects individuals, families and groups to millions of volunteer opportunities.

Source: Helpline Center

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

​