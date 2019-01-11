Mayor TenHaken Unveils City Hall Art Exhibits

Pablo Picasso said, "Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up." Matisse said, "Creativity takes courage" and spiritual author Thomas Merton was quoted as saying, "art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time."

I believe each one of these sayings rings true and I also believe that here in Sioux Falls we are truly blessed to have a thriving artist community. Whether it is live theater and music, film festivals, Sculpture Walk, exhibits at the Pavilion, in our museums, libraries, businesses and elsewhere, the culture of art is alive and well in our city.

So it goes without saying, ( but I will ) that when Mayor TenHaken and the Sioux Falls Arts Council invites artists to spruce up the halls and walls of City Hall, it is no surprise. They have just unveiled the first exhibit features 3 works by South Dakota artists.

Mayor TenHaken said, “Many people know how much I value the arts, which is why I am so excited to feature local artists here in City Hall,”. He went on to say, “My hope is to not only add beauty to this building, but to also showcase the numerous talented artisans who contribute so much to our community. It’s an honor for City Hall to be used to feature the arts in this way.”

The exhibit at Sioux Falls City Hall will rotate every several months featuring artists' work which focuses on "regional history, culture, and vision".

Artists who are interested in having their work included should contact the Sioux Falls Arts Council .

Source: City of Sioux Falls