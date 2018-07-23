Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has been selected by the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative to participate in a year-long program focused on leadership, city management and innovation.

Mayor TenHaken will be part of a class of 40 mayors attending the program delivered by faculty from Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School, as well as world-class experts from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ global network.

The program launches with three days of classes and seminars in New York City. Each day, mayors will attend classroom sessions focused on the latest management and leadership practices, using case studies and workshops developed at Harvard.

While there, Mayor TenHaken will also learn from fellow mayors about promising ideas that are already being implemented, and will learn from some of the university’s top educators and coaching experts.

The Mayor’s participation in the leadership initiative - including tuition, accommodation, meals and airfare - is being fully funded by the program.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

