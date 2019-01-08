Mayor Paul TenHaken Creates Study Group for Premier Center Campus

Mayor Paul TenHaken wants to ensure the city of Sioux Falls is ready for bigger and better conventions and events in the city and is inviting those interested to apply to be a part of a study group to create a long term plan for the area in and around the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

TJ Nelson with the City of Sioux Falls describes the study group. "The Events Campus Study Group will evaluate the current and future needs of the campus and make recommendations to the Mayor that will enhance the success of the campus and its economic impact on the community," said Nelson. "The group’s final report will be also be presented to the City Council."

The discussion will include current and future use of the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls Arena, parking needs, Howard Wood Field, Surrounding Hotels, additional uses, accessibility and transportation needs of the area.

You can nominate yourself or others for the group, which will meet every month through July. The group will be co-chaired by Dan Statema and another individual yet to be determined.

Nominations are due January 20, 2019.