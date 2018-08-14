Pending approval by the city council, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has appointed Stacy Kooistra to serve as the new city attorney. He is currently a partner at Myers Billion Law Firm in Sioux Falls. Kooistra and his wife Anna have four children - Isabel, Oscar, Owen, and Emmett.

A native of Rock Valley, Iowa, Kooistra graduated from the University of Sioux Falls with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, earned a Master of Science degree in International Relations from Troy University, and obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of South Dakota.

Since 1996, Kooistra has honorably served his country as a member of the armed forces including the U.S. Army and South Dakota Army National Guard. In 2007, Lt Col Kooistra began his service as a Judge Advocate General Officer for the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard based in Sioux Falls, where he currently serves as the 114th Fighter Wing Staff Judge Advocate.

The City Attorney serves as the attorney for the City, serving both the administration and the City Council. The Attorney’s Office oversees the Human Relations, ADA, Risk Management, the Ethics Board and Charter Revision Commission. It also provides legal support services to all city departments.

Kooistra’s appointment is scheduled to be brought up before the City Council at its August 21 meeting.

Source: City of Sioux Falls

