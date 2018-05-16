Mayor Paul TenHaken Announces His Deputy Chief of Staff

Mayor Paul TenHaken today (May 16) announced the first key appointment of his new administration. T.J. Nelson has been selected to serve as deputy chief of staff and public information officer for the city.

The deputy chief of staff and public information officer role will coordinate the flow of public information for the city and coordinate intergovernmental collaboration with metro area communities as well as county, state and federal officials.

According to the Mayor, transparency starts with communication. “This is an important role to ensure trust between the mayor’s office and the public, City Council and media. I’m thrilled to have T.J. bring his talents and experience with me to city hall.”

Nelson says he's looking forward to serving the city and communicating all the great things Sioux Falls is doing for its residents and visitors. He begins his new role on Monday, May 21.

Nelson is a Sioux Falls native and graduate of Augustana University. His resume includes internal communications, public relations, media relations and government relations roles for the DM&E Railroad, Canadian Pacific, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, Sanford Heath and U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.

