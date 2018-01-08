Mayor Mike Huether Issues Statement about His Final Days

Monday (January 8) Mayor Mike Huether announced that he plans to “sprint to the finish line” as mayor of Sioux Falls, tackling as much on the city’s to-do list as possible.

He then plans to step back from public service for a while.

This, according to a press release from Heather Hitterdal, Communications Specialist for the City of Sioux Falls.

Mayor Huether says,

Cindy and I have been honored to share this public service journey with you. Our commitment, God willing and yes, with the support of the people, is that we will serve again. But for now, we will finish strong and then take some time away. This is an agonizing decision, but the right one for us right now. Bless you, Sioux Falls and South Dakota!

Once his term is over on May 16, Mayor Mike and First Lady Cindy plan to take some time away before working to serve the citizens of Sioux Falls and South Dakota again. However, they will work diligently to serve again if that is what the public wishes.

