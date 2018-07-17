Mattress Firm Is Hiring an Intern Who Will Get Paid to Sleep!

If you are the person who love sleeping on the job, Mattress Firm as a position for you! The popular mattress retail chain is looking for someone who would rather carry a pillow instead of a briefcase. The “Snoozetern” will test out beds and create written and video reviews for Mattress Firm’s social platforms and MattressFirm.com.

Not only that but you will also test the optimal head and foot positions on their selection of adjustable bases for Netflix binging, Instagram posting, reading, typing, eating. Pretty much anything that you would do in a bed.

The paid internship is a 20-hour per week commitment and the company is accepting applications now til July 23rd. The only requirements are that you must be 18 years and “passionate about sleep and comfort.” Create a fun and engaging video (60 seconds max) that shows why you would be the best Snoozetern and upload it to YouTube. You can find more information about the job at mattressfirm.com.

If hired you will work at BEDQuarters in Houston, but will also have a chance to visit local Mattress Firm locations.

