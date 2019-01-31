MasterChef Junior Looking for Kids from South Dakota Who Can Cook

Does your child love being in the kitchen cooking up some amazing meals? Well, if so they could be the next contestant for season 8 of MasterChef Junior . Right now the popular television show on Fox is seeking kids ages 8-13 to compete in the upcoming season which is set to air on February 26, 2019.

To apply have yourself and your child fill out the online pre-registration form at MasterChefJuniorCasting.com and have your child create a 2-minute audition video showcasing your their unique ability in the kitchen. If selected for the show your child will compete in Los Angeles and will have a shot at winning the grand prize and possibly becoming the next MasterChef Junior Champion.

Applications and videos must be submitted by February 10, 2019. For the record, no child from the state of South Dakota has ever competed on the show since it first aired in 2013. The show is judged by chefs Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Arron Sanchez.