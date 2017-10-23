Massive Walmart, Aldi, Target Food Recall

There is a massive recall underway at Walmart, Safeway, Albertson’s, Aldi, Target and Trader Joe’s. More than 20 brands of veggies from Mann Packing company are being recalled because of the possibility of listeria.

The questionable products have a 'best if used by date' from Oct. 11th-20th. As of Monday morning no known illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled products.

Recalled products at Target:

Nourish Bowls Monterey Risotto

Nourish Bowls Sesame Sriracha

Nourish Bowls Southwest Chipotle

Nourish Bowls Cauli Rice Curry

Archer Farms Broccoli Slaw

Archer Farms Broccoli Cauliflower Florets

Archer Farms Broccoli Florets

Archer Farms Broccoli Medly

Archer Farms Brussels Sprouts

Archer Farms Shaved Brussel Sprouts

Archer Farms Cauliflower Florets

Archer Farms Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Brussels Sprouts; and Shaved Brussels Sprouts.

Recalled products at Walmart:

Veggie Power Blend

Broccoli Cauliflower Florets

Broccoli Florets

Broccoli Slaw

Stir Fry Medley

Cauliflower Florets

Cauliflower 6/16 oz.

Super Blend 10 oz.

Vegetable Medley 2 lb.

Vegetable Medley 9/12 oz.

Walmart store brand Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; Cauliflower Florets; Cauliflower; Super Blend and Vegetable Medley.

Additional Recalls:

Trader Joe’s store brand Kohlrabi Salad Blend.

Aldi store brand Little Salad Bar Broccoli Florets and Broccoli Slaw.

Safeway and Albertson’s store brand, Signature Farms, Meat & Cheese Tray; Broccoli Cauliflower Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Broccoli Stir Fry; Broccoli Florets; Veggie Tray with Ranch Dip; Vegetable Medley; and Veggie & Hummus Tray.

HEB store brand Broccoli Carrots; Broccoli Cauliflower; Broccoli Florets; Broccoli Slaw; Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad; Veggie Toss Kit; Caulibit Mushroom Sauce; Caulibits Chopped Cauliflower; Cauliflower Florets; Fiesta Salad; Power Slaw; Stir Fry Medley; and Vegetable Medley.

Cross Valley Farms restaurant food service bags of Shaved Brussels Sprouts; Cauliflower Florets; Spiral Cut Kohlrabi; and Superfood Slaw.

Sysco Natural restaurant food service bags of Broccoli Cole Slaw.

You can find a full list of recalled items at the FDA website .

