Massive Recall on Popular Fire Extinguishers

Nearly 40 million of the popular Kidde fire extinguishers are being recalled. The massive government-issued recall involves the plastic handle fire extinguishers and push-button "Pindicator" fire extinguishers. Apparently, they are not reliable when needed in an emergency.

The Consumer Product Safety Commision says the faulty units were sold in red, white and silver, and are either ABC- or BC-rated.

According to CBS News , there have been nearly 400 reports of extinguishers malfunctioning resulting in 16 injuries and one death.

The model number is printed on the fire extinguisher label and should be checked here .

Kidde will replace defective extinguishers for free with new ones made with metal parts and should be replaced as soon as you can if you have one of the faulty units. Contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM ET Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at Kidde United Technologies website and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

Also See: