Mass Shooting at Mall Hosting Madden Tournament

Another tragedy struck America on Sunday as yet another mass shooting occurred, this time at a Jacksonville mall.

The mall was hosting a Madden 19 video game tournament adding to the number of patrons who were inside when the shooting began.

The Jacksonville Sheriff department sent out a message via their Twitter account to stay away from the mall.

Matt Pierce of the LA Times is reporting that the gunman was a part of the tournament, lost, opened fire and then killed himself.

Early reports are that multiple people have been killed and wounded in the mass shooting.

Just like he nation, the state of Florida continues to be in shock as another mass shooting has shook their state.

The state and their voters will look to continue to regulate guns this November during the fall elections and hopefully continue to try and put more safeguards in place to curtail these horrible tragedies.

