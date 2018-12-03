Masked Men Pull Gun on Women in Sioux Falls

Repeated attempts to ask about someone’s whereabouts escalated during an incident on Sunday in Sioux Falls. Police are still searching for the suspects.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said it happened at the Arena Motel which is located on West Russell Street. The first interaction occurred around 3:00 AM.

“One of our victims was inside the room. There was a knock at the door and when she answered there were three and they were looking for somebody else who didn’t live there. Sometime later they came back and were yelling for this person. When she didn’t answer, these people kicked open the door.”

The second victim happened upon the scene and Clemens says this woman also got sucked into the situation.

“One of (the suspects) pointed a gun at (the first victim). The roommate came back during this time and they threatened that roommate as well. The victims aren’t sure who these people were. All three of them were wearing bandanas.”

Nothing was taken and neither of the women was injured. The suspects are described as two black men and one white man.