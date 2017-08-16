Marv’s Body Shop Has Company Vehicle Stolen

A Sioux Falls body shop is missing a truck.

KDLT News is reporting that Marv's Body Shop at 300 South Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls discovered they were one company truck light when they opened for business on Tuesday morning (August 15).

According to the KDLT News report, once the owners of Marv's Body Shop discovered the truck was missing they immediately checked the stores security cameras, and sure enough, they saw the truck being driven away during the middle of the night.

Mark Veldhuizen, Co-Owner of Marv’s Body Shop told KDLT News , it's a possibility one of the workers might have left the keys in the ignition and the vehicle unlocked before they left work on Monday night.

The company truck valued between 15 and 20 thousand dollars is insured, but as Veldhuizen says, it’s definitely not going to be easy to replace it.

This is the first time Marv's has ever had a truck stolen from their business.

KDLT is reporting the truck is a Silver 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, long bed, regular cab. It has a 5th wheel hitch in the back and mounts for a snow plow on the front.

The owners of Marv's are requesting the public's help in locating the missing company truck.

Should you have any information regarding the stolen truck, you're asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605 - 367-7007 .

Source: KDLT TV

