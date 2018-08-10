Get Ready for the First-Ever Marvel Movie Film Festival

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way from the first Iron Man . Ten years later, there’s 20 movies and almost that many ongoing franchises in the MCU, including the upcoming Captain Marvel and next year’s Avengers 4 , which opens in like nine months and still doesn’t have an official title, a trailer, or a poster. If you want to take stock of the state of the MCU ahead of those continuity-shifting movies, this might be of interest: An entire film festival dedicated to every Marvel movie. And they’re all in IMAX.

The video above gives some of the details about what they’re called the Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Film Festival. And here, via Fandango , is the full lineup:

Those final two films will be chosen via a Twitter poll on the Marvel Studios and IMAX accounts, so if you’re really invested in seeing, say, The Incredible Hulk in IMAX but you’re busy in the late afternoon of August 30, make sure you’re following them over there.

I’d be more excited if this was one giant, punishing marathon with no breaks or days off, but I’m a deeply masochistic person who needs serious psychiatric help. I’m also a little confused why the day devoted to “origins” includes Spider-Man: Homecoming and Black Panther , neither of which are origin movies. But you don’t have too many opportunities to see the older Marvel on the big screen, much less in IMAX.