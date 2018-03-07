Marty Jackley: Enemy of Human Trafficking

Attorney General Marty Jackley has vowed to strengthen human trafficking laws in South Dakota, and one of his initiatives has come to realization with a new law signed by Governor Dennis Daugard on Tuesday (March 6). Senate Bill 64 was sponsored by Jackley.

“It is important that we protect our children with both strong human trafficking prevention laws and cooperative law enforcement operations that focus on removing sexual predators from our streets,” Jackley said. “I thank Governor Daugaard and the legislature for recognizing the importance of protecting children by strengthening and supporting the law enforcement undercover operations that are focusing on removing sexual predators from our streets before a young child is victimized and trafficked.”

The punishment for even attempting to traffic another human will be the same as if the trafficking occured; up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $50,000. Jackley hopes this tougher law will send a messages to those marketing humans through or to South Dakota.

“This bill signing also presents a fitting opportunity to thank the men and women of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces across our state for their important work in protecting and fighting for our children,” Jackley said.

Senate Bill 64 passed both the House and Senate with a unanimous vote.



