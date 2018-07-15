Martin Truex Jr. Wins NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

The premier series of stock car racing was at Sparta, Kentucky this weekend. It was the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Saturday night (7/14) at Kentucky Speedway.

And it was a victorious night for Martin Truex Jr. winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event. This marked his fourth win of the season.

Truex, Jr. crossed the finish line out front in all three stages of the race. He led 174 of the 267 laps and came in just under two seconds in front of second place finisher Ryan Blaney at the end.

This makes it two straight wins for this event for Truex as he won it last year, and four wins for the 2018 season. Brad Keselowski came in third after a strong comeback from a penalty on pit road early in the race.

The third member of the "Big Three", Kyle Busch, finished fourth followed by Kevin Harvick. See where your driver finished.

As far as trouble, Alex Bowman blew a tire and slammed into the Turn 3 wall, then headed for the garage for an early end of his night. Also, JJ Yeley cracked the wall in Turn 4 to cause the fourth and final caution.

Busch leads the Cup standings going into New Hampshire Motor Speedway next up on Sunday (7/22).

