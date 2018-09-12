If you are a fan of NFL football, tailgating and traveling, then this job is for you! For the eighth straight year, Marriott and the NFL are teaming up looking for one lucky fan to be their NFL Global Correspondent.

Whoever lands the job will travel to football stadiums in London in October, Mexico City and Minnesota in November and Atlanta (for the Super Bowl!) this season and interview fans of various teams about their passion for the game, unique traditions, and tailgate rituals amoung other things.

To qualify, you must be willing to travel and be passionate about the game. Submit a 60-second video on why you are the right person for the job, a passport and membership in either the Marriott Rewards or SPG loyalty program. If this sounds like the perfect gig for you, you can submit your video by going to courtyardcorrespondent.com .

Source: Delish