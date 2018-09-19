Maroon 5 Will Perform at Super Bowl LIII Halftime

We are only 2 weeks into the NFL season and we just found out who will be performing at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. According to Popculture , Maroon 5 has reportedly been chosen as the headlining act for the Super Bowl LIII half-time show.

The band is currently on a world tour in support of their latest album, Red Pill Blues, that was released in November last year. There is still no word on who will be joining them on the stage but as we have grown accustomed to over the years, I'm sure we will see some guest appearances.

The group has not yet responded to the reports of their potential gig, nor has the NFL or Super Bowl organizers.

In August 2018, the band was ranked 37th on Billboard Hot 100 60th Anniversary Greatest of All Time. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Source: PopCulture.com