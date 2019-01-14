Marlboro, the World’s Biggest Tobacco Company, to Phase out Cigarettes

The days of taking those smoke breaks may be coming to an end. Word has it that Philip Morris International is planning on phasing out cigarettes and moving into smoke-free products instead, aka vape pens.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that current smoking has declined from 20.9% (nearly 21 of every 100 adults) in 2005 to 15.5% (more than 15 of every 100 adults) in 2016. In the state of South Dakota, current cigarette smoking among adults aged 18 years or older is anywhere between 15.3% and 18.6%.

The move definitely makes sense since most smokers are either quitting or making the switch to e-cigarettes. No official word when the company is planning on dropping cigarettes.

Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths.

Source: Sky News