A former Marine just ran 31 marathons in 31 days raising money for fellow veterans - a difficult task for anyone, especially when you're a double amputee.

Rob Jones is his name and he crossed his final finish line Saturday November 11 - Veterans Day 2017.

Back in 2010, while serving as a combat engineer in Afghanistan, Rob stepped on an IUD losing both his legs.

After months of grueling rehab he eventually became a paraplegic rower and then a long-distance runner.

It was then when he mentioned to his wife Pam about his idea of running 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days.

Eight hundred and twelve miles later - on Veterans Day - Rob crossed his last finish line in the heart of the nation's capital.

His message to people all along the way was "a wounded veteran is not a broken veteran."

To read more about Rob's journey and to see pictures taken along the way, here's a link to his Facebook page .

Source: ABC News

