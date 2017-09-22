Marine Corps Will Get Its First Female Infantry Officer

For the first time in American history, a woman is set to become a Marine Corps infantry officer. The woman, who's name was not released, just finished the 13-week Infantry Officer Course and is scheduled to graduate on Monday.

According to USAToday , " The female officer within Infantry Officer Course has completed all graduation requirements and is scheduled to graduate with her peers on Sept. 25, 2017 ," the Marine Corps said in a statement. Since 2012, 36 women have enrolled in the course.

Not only is the course tough for women, its also tough for men. About 25% of males do not complete the course and end up in other positions in the Marine Corps.

Source: USAToday

