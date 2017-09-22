Marine Corps Will Get Its First Female Infantry Officer
For the first time in American history, a woman is set to become a Marine Corps infantry officer. The woman, who's name was not released, just finished the 13-week Infantry Officer Course and is scheduled to graduate on Monday.
According to USAToday, "The female officer within Infantry Officer Course has completed all graduation requirements and is scheduled to graduate with her peers on Sept. 25, 2017," the Marine Corps said in a statement. Since 2012, 36 women have enrolled in the course.
Not only is the course tough for women, its also tough for men. About 25% of males do not complete the course and end up in other positions in the Marine Corps.
Source: USAToday
