Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues announces its 20th season of concerts with the first performance this weekend, September 14.

Artist and Grammy-nominated vocalist Marilyn Scott & The West Coast All-Stars, Feat. Jimmy Haslip and Russell Ferrante, makes her first South Dakota appearance in Sioux Falls on Friday, September 14, at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater.

Marilyn Scott is a West Coast jazz and blues singer with numerous albums in the contemporary jazz and adult contemporary categories.

“Never sound like anyone else. You have influences but really, it’s your job to be who you are. - Marilyn Scott

Scott is a highly respected musician and vocalist and has performed with some of the best musicians in the world over the last few decades.

Joining her in Sioux Falls are Yellowjackets alums, bassist Jimmy Haslip and keyboardist, Russell Ferrante. James Harrah (guitarist with Al Jarreau, Herbie Hancock and Huey Lewis) as well as Gary Novak on drums.

It’s a star-studded line up of amazing music this weekend at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater.

Here's how to get your tickets: Tickets available online at www.sfjb.org or by calling 605-367-6000.

